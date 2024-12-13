Ellisons relocates Ipswich office to Connexions

Ellisons Solicitors has announced the relocation of its Ipswich operations to a new, larger office space at Connexions, 159 Princes Street, Ipswich. This move marks a significant milestone in the firm's 260th anniversary and underscores its commitment to growth, modernisation, and exceptional client service.

The new premises provide approximately 9,000 square feet of premium Grade A office space, featuring 75 desks, multiple meeting rooms, and a welcoming reception area, along with on-site client parking. Thoughtfully designed for clients and employees, the office includes flexible spaces to accommodate various meeting needs, ensuring privacy and professionalism. The modern office also boasts balcony views of Ipswich Town FC’s stadium, reflecting the firm’s embrace of contemporary working practices and collaborative environments.

Guy Longhurst, Managing Partner at Ellisons, shared his enthusiasm for the relocation: “As a firm, we are proud of our long-standing commitment to Ipswich and the business community. The new office, in the very heart of Ipswich’s business district, provides an outstanding space for our growing team and ensures we are well-positioned to continue offering exceptional service to current and future clients whatever their legal needs. It’s an exciting time for Ellisons in Ipswich, and we look forward to continuing to grow our presence in the region.”

The relocation unites Ellisons’ Ipswich teams, previously operating from Arcade Street and Wherstead Park, under one roof. Lorna Denton-Cardew, Head of the Ipswich Office, highlighted the benefits of this consolidation:

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring our colleagues together under one roof. This move allows us to unite our teams, improving collaboration and creating a seamless experience for our clients. Ellisons has been part of the Ipswich community for over a decade, and we have seen significant growth during this time.”

Ellisons further solidified its roots in Ipswich through its 2020 merger with Blocks Solicitors, a firm with over a century of service in the area. The move to Connexions marks the next chapter in Ellisons’ Ipswich story, as it continues to expand and enhance its services for businesses and individuals.

With a strong regional presence across Essex and Suffolk, including offices in Bury St Edmunds, Chelmsford, Colchester, Frinton, and Ipswich, Ellisons remains a trusted name in legal advice, building on a 260-year legacy of excellence.