Ellisons has completed its move into new, larger offices at County House, New London Road, which signals the firm’s strong growth and long-term commitment to Chelmsford. Since opening seven years ago, Ellisons has cultivated a thriving full-service practice serving the city’s growing community of businesses and private clients. Partner Andrew Fernandes expressed his pride, saying “When we opened in Chelmsford, we started from scratch, with no merger or client base, just a belief in ourselves and in the city’s potential. That leap of faith has paid off. Chelmsford has become one of Essex’s most dynamic business centres, and our success has grown alongside it.”

The new office space brings together various teams, including corporate and commercial, employment, litigation, real estate, and private clients, under one roof. Designed by Spacio, the modern and fully refurbished office aims to foster collaboration and enhance client service. Managing Partner Guy Longhurst commented “This move reflects our confidence in Chelmsford’s future and our commitment to supporting its business community. The new office provides the right environment for our people to thrive and continue delivering the high-quality advice our clients expect.”

Further highlighting the ethos behind the move, Guy added “Growth at Ellisons has always been about sustainability and opportunity. Our new office represents that ethos: modern, collaborative and built for the next generation of professionals. We look forward to welcoming clients and partners to our new home.”

Since 2018, Ellisons’ Chelmsford team has expanded every year, with new partners and specialists joining to fulfil growing demand, while the office is led by Andrew Fernandes, Paul Forsyth, and Ross Wiltshire, alongside partners Phil Slater, Jonathan Insley, and Ian Johnston. Ellisons, which has additional offices in Bury St Edmunds, Colchester, Frinton-on-Sea, and Ipswich, continues to invest in its people through apprenticeships, development programmes, and career pathways. The firm’s positive culture was recently recognised with Great Place to Work accreditation.