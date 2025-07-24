Ellisons has unveiled a new series of senior promotions set to bolster its legal expertise across key practice areas. Molly Frankham and Lauren Philpot have been elevated to Senior Associate roles, acknowledging their significant contributions to the firm. Meanwhile, Laura Read, Lewis Barber, Mark Stafford-White and Nathan Howe have been promoted to Associate positions, further enriching the team’s talent pool. Additionally, Emma Linger has been appointed as Legal Director and will serve as the firm’s Compliance Officer for Legal Practice (COLP), a crucial role that oversees the professional and regulatory standards across the firm.

These promotions underscore Ellisons’ ongoing dedication to its personnel and its unwavering focus on providing specialised legal services throughout its offices in Essex and Suffolk. This announcement follows earlier promotions, including Amy Burton, Phil Slater, and David Heller's elevation to the Partnership, which further solidifies the firm’s depth of expertise in the legal field.

Guy Longhurst, Managing Partner at Ellisons Solicitors, shared his thoughts on these promotions by stating “These promotions recognise the outstanding contribution each of these individuals has made to their clients and colleagues. Their technical expertise, professionalism and commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes embody the values we hold as a firm. I am proud to see them take these next steps in their careers and look forward to their continued success as leaders within their teams.”

The newly promoted individuals bring a wealth of experience in their respective fields, ensuring clients receive the best advisory support available. Molly Frankham, as Senior Associate in Dispute Resolution – Property Litigation, advises on a diverse range of property disputes and possesses specific expertise in long leasehold issues as well as building remediation under the Building Safety Act 2022. Lauren Philpot, also a Senior Associate, brings her commercial property knowledge to the table, focusing on acquisition and disposals, finance, and landlord and tenant work.

As an Associate focusing on Dispute Resolution – Contentious Trusts and Probate, Laura Read helps clients navigate complex estate disputes with a sensitive approach. Lewis Barber, who works on Rural Affairs, assists landowners and farmers in a variety of matters, showcasing his expertise in rural law. Mark Stafford-White, specialising in Medical Negligence, is known for his empathetic approach while managing high-stakes claims. Nathan Howe rounds out the Associate promotions by advising on commercial property transactions, bringing a methodical approach to ensure client satisfaction.

Emma Linger’s role as Legal Director and COLP is paramount as she guarantees Ellisons maintains the highest standards in compliance and governance. With this latest series of promotions, Ellisons is well-positioned for continued growth and excellence in legal services.