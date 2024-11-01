Ellisons expands Ipswich wills team

Ellisons Solicitors has enhanced its Wills, Trusts, and Probate services in Ipswich with the addition of two accomplished private client lawyers, Lorna Denton-Cardew and Laura Buller. This expansion aims to meet the rising demand for expert estate planning and inheritance advice in the region.

Lorna Denton-Cardew joins the firm as a Partner, bringing over 16 years of experience in Private Client law. Known for her expertise in complex estate matters, including Lasting Powers of Attorney, Wills, and inheritance tax planning for blended families, Lorna will lead the Ipswich team, focusing on delivering clear and practical advice to clients. Commenting on her new role, Lorna expressed her enthusiasm: “I’m thrilled to lead the Ipswich team at such a pivotal time and look forward to working closely with Laura and the rest of my new colleagues to enhance the services we offer our clients.”

Joining Lorna is Chartered Legal Executive Laura Buller, whose background includes extensive work with Wills, Powers of Attorney, and Probate matters. Laura is eager to support the firm’s growth in Ipswich and the surrounding areas, bringing added depth to the firm’s estate planning services.

Nicola Weldon, Partner and Head of Private Client at Ellisons, welcomed the appointments, noting, “This is an exciting time for our team as we continue to recruit across the region to meet demand. Lorna and Laura’s appointments reflect our commitment to delivering exceptional legal advice, and their experience will be key in further strengthening our Wills, Trusts, and Probate offering across the region.”

Ellisons’ Private Client team in Ipswich advises clients on all aspects of Wills, Trusts, and Probate, providing flexible service options, including home visits, to accommodate clients throughout the area.

Photo: L-R Laura Buller, Lorna Denton-Cardew and Nicola Weldon