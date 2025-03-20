Ellisons boosts private client team

Ellisons has strengthened its Private Client team with the appointment of Peter Crix as Senior Consultant. Based in Bury St Edmunds, Peter brings a wealth of experience advising high-net-worth individuals, business owners, farmers, and landowners, enhancing the firm’s ability to deliver expert succession and estate planning services.

A member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and the Agricultural Law Association (ALA), Peter is recognised for his expertise in estate and succession planning, trust administration, and complex property transfers. He acts as a trustee for several substantial trusts, including multiple farms in Suffolk, and is known for providing clear, pragmatic advice on the legal and financial challenges faced by clients with significant assets.

Peter said, “I’m very pleased to be joining Ellisons, a firm with a strong reputation and a clear commitment to excellence in Private Client work. I look forward to working alongside Nicola and the team, contributing my experience, and helping to further strengthen the firm’s offering in this specialist area.”

Guy Longhurst, Managing Partner at Ellisons, commented, “Peter’s appointment is an important step in strengthening our Private Client offering. His expertise in tax and trust planning, combined with his hands-on approach, will be invaluable in helping our clients safeguard their wealth for future generations. At a time when tax regulations are evolving, Peter’s strategic insight ensures we continue providing clients with the very best legal support.”

Nicola Weldon, Partner and Head of Private Client, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Peter to the team. His reputation for managing high-value estates is highly-regarded and his appointment will strengthen our ability to provide tailored, specialist advice to our clients.”