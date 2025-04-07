Ellisons appoints Ellen Petersen as partner

Ellisons has strengthened its Commercial Property team with Ellen Petersen's appointment as Partner and Head of Commercial Property. Ellen trained at a UK Top 50 Law Firm and brings with her 18 years of experience from a leading regional firm, showcasing her expertise in various commercial transactions including freehold and leasehold acquisitions and disposals, Business Park leases, development agreements, and agricultural property deals. Moreover, she is well-versed in providing corporate support for business sales and purchases and maintains active memberships with the Country Land and Business Association and the Agricultural Law Association.

“Ellisons is a thriving firm which has an excellent reputation for commercial property work. I am delighted to be joining at such an exciting time of growth and to be given the opportunity to lead my colleagues in the commercial property team, in pursuit of the Ellisons values and strategy for growth and development,” Ellen stated regarding her new role.

Guy Longhurst, Managing Partner and Head of Real Estate at Ellisons, expressed his confidence in Ellen's capabilities when he said, “Ellen will play a key role in driving the practice forward, strengthening our client offering and supporting the firm’s continued growth. Her strong track record of leading specialist teams speaks for itself and she will be a fantastic addition to our top-tier commercial property team.” With her extensive background and leadership acumen, Ellen is poised to make a significant impact on Ellisons' ongoing success in the commercial property sector.