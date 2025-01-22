Ellisons announces two key Partner appointments in Essex

Ian Johnston joins the Private Client team, bringing over 16 years of expertise in Wills, Trusts, and Probate. Specialising in tax and succession planning for business owners and farmers, Ian is highly regarded for his work in Trusts and estate administration. Recognised in the Legal 500 as a Next Generation Partner, Ian is known for his knowledgeable and client-focused approach. He said, “The opportunity to join Ellisons’ highly regarded Private Client team was simply too good to turn down."

Jonathan Insley joins the Employment team in Chelmsford, with over 15 years of experience in employment law. He advises businesses and individuals on matters such as employment documentation, senior exits, redundancies, and workplace disputes. Known for his commercially sound advice, Jonathan is also a member of the Employment Lawyers Association. He commented, “I’m looking forward to supporting clients with their employment law challenges and contributing to the firm’s strategic growth in the region.”

Guy Longhurst, Managing Partner at Ellisons, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ian and Jonathan to the firm. Both are leaders in their respective fields and bring a wealth of experience to our Private Client and Employment teams. Their arrival underlines our commitment to delivering exceptional legal services and meeting the evolving needs of our clients across Essex and Suffolk."