The promotions are set to enhance the firm’s capabilities across Private Client, Corporate, and Banking, bolstering its reputation for providing specialised legal advice both locally and internationally. Managing Partner Guy Longhurst expressed optimism about their ascension, stating “We are proud to welcome Amy, Dave and Phil to the Partnership. Each has demonstrated outstanding technical ability, commercial awareness and commitment to client service. These appointments reflect both the strength of our talent and our continued investment in the areas where our clients most need trusted, specialist advice.”

Amy Burton, a trusted adviser to high-net-worth individuals, excels in complex estate planning, international succession, and cross-border tax matters. As part of the firm’s international practice and an integral member of the Alliott Global Alliance, she ensures clients receive a coordinated approach to their legal issues. David Heller, who joined Ellisons in 2013, provides clear and pragmatic advice across various transactions. His expertise lies in guiding owner-managed businesses and corporate clients through complex negotiations, contributing significantly to the firm's corporate practice growth. Phillip Slater, leveraging over 25 years of experience, advises on both domestic and cross-border finance transactions. His deep technical knowledge coupled with commercial insight makes him a vital resource for banks, credit providers, funds, and corporate borrowers, having considerably expanded Ellisons’ banking capabilities since his arrival.