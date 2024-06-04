Ellis jones solicitors boosts litigation clout with latest higher courts advocate

Ellis Jones Solicitors, a prominent regional law firm, has significantly enhanced its litigation capabilities with the recent accomplishment of Senior Associate Litigation Solicitor Conor Maher. Conor has been formally admitted as a Solicitor Advocate by the Solicitors Regulation Authority, making him the third professional lawyer at the firm to achieve this distinction. This prestigious status grants him the highest rights of audience in the English court system, enabling him to represent clients across all court levels, from Magistrates’ and County Courts to the High Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court.

Solicitor Advocates are a select group appointed by the regulator based on their proven experience and skills in both oral and written advocacy. The qualification process includes passing a specialised professional exam focusing on evidence and ethics, along with a rigorous practical advocacy assessment.

Conor, who joined Ellis Jones in 2019, wasted no time in exercising his new rights of audience. His inaugural appearance as a Solicitor Advocate at the Central London Criminal Court at the Old Bailey resulted in a significant victory. He successfully defended a private hire vehicle driver appealing against a Transport for London decision to revoke his license. This case was particularly notable as the court not only granted the appeal but also ordered Transport for London to cover the entirety of the client’s legal costs—a rare outcome.

Reflecting on his achievement, Conor expressed immense satisfaction in addressing the court and winning his first case in his new capacity. He emphasised the value of his new status in providing comprehensive advocacy support to clients, enhancing the firm’s litigation services.

The role of Solicitor Advocates bridges the traditional divide between solicitors and barristers in the English and Welsh legal professions. While solicitors typically engage with clients and handle lower court appearances, barristers are usually instructed for higher court litigation. However, the Legal Services Act 2007 created a pathway for qualified solicitors to gain the same rights of audience as barristers, thus allowing them to represent clients in higher courts.

For Ellis Jones, this development means clients can benefit from continuous representation by a familiar and trusted legal professional throughout their case. The Solicitor Advocate handles everything from initial advice and issuing proceedings to leading evidence and court advocacy. This integrated approach ensures a cohesive and thorough handling of cases.

Conor joins two other Senior Associate Solicitors at Ellis Jones who have also achieved higher rights of audience: Daniel Flynn in the civil courts and James Constable in the criminal courts. The addition of another Solicitor Advocate underscores the firm’s commitment to providing top-tier legal representation and comprehensive support to its clients.