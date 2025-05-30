Ellis Jones Solicitors has made a strategic move to enhance its service offerings with the addition of two new departments at their office located at 107-111 Fleet Street. This initiative aims to 'embed its experts at the very heart of the Capital’s legal and business hub'. The firm's expansion comes alongside the recent relocation of Senior Associate Solicitor Georgina Emerson from Bournemouth to London, where she will lead the newly established Family team. Daniel Flynn has also been promoted to Partner within the Dispute Resolution team, and Tayla Baird has officially qualified as a Solicitor specialising in Employment law.

With the London office now boasting nine full-time staff members, the firm is well-positioned to provide comprehensive legal services tailored to the needs of its clients in the city. Partners from various departments, including Paul Kanolik, Lauren Day, Deborah Leask, Kate Brooks, and Neil Cook, split their time between London and Bournemouth to further strengthen the firm's collective expertise. Many of the team members are recognised in esteemed legal directories, such as Legal 500 and the Chambers UK Legal Guide, which attests to their high level of competence and skill.

The expansion coincided with a recent 'Meet the Firm' networking event, which was well-attended and generated several business referrals for the firm. Georgina expressed enthusiasm about the firm's future prospects, stating, “Since joining the firm in 2016, I have watched the London office go from strength to strength. For many years we have had a presence in the City of London but this latest expansion to five full-time departments is a fantastic opportunity for us to offer more of a full-service proposition. We already have an esteemed reputation in London, but this is an exciting chance to strengthen our offering at the very heart of the Capital’s legal and business hub.” The firm plans to host similar events for their professional contacts and clients in London every quarter, further solidifying their commitment to establishing a prominent presence in the capital.