Ellis Jones Awarded Gold for Forces Support

Ellis Jones Solicitors LLP, a prominent legal firm based in Dorset, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Award in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme. This accolade is the highest recognition for civilian organisations that demonstrate exceptional support for the armed forces community.

Ellis Jones, one of only two legal firms in the Wessex region to receive this honor, has a long-standing commitment to supporting veterans, active service members, and their families. The firm employs nearly 200 people across offices in Bournemouth, Poole, Ringwood, Swanage, Wimborne, Broadstone, and London, and has a strong connection to the military community through its staff.

As a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant, Ellis Jones has consistently upheld its promise to ensure fair treatment for those who serve or have served in the armed forces. The firm previously earned Bronze and Silver Awards before achieving Gold, reflecting its ongoing dedication to the defense community.

Nigel Smith, Managing Partner of Ellis Jones, expressed pride in the recognition, stating, "Our unwavering support for the defense community stems from a profound respect for the dedication, sacrifice, and professionalism demonstrated by service personnel and their families."

Ellis Jones' efforts include providing discounted legal services to forces personnel and veterans, welcoming applications from the military community, offering work experience opportunities, and sponsoring local cadet units. The firm also grants additional paid leave for staff engaged in reserve and cadet activities.

Conor Maher, Senior Associate Solicitor and Armed Forces champion at Ellis Jones, emphasised the firm's commitment to positive change for the defense community. "We recognise the huge benefit that the defense community brings both to the civilian workplace and to their communities," Maher said.

Ellis Jones also actively participates in fundraising and educational activities, including raising over £500 for the Army Benevolent Fund during Armed Forces Week and hosting talks to educate staff on the military's role.

The Gold Award will be formally presented to Ellis Jones at a ceremony at Longleat House in Wiltshire on 21 November 2024.