Ellis Jones Solicitors, a regional law firm with offices across Dorset, Hampshire and London, has made a notable addition to its management team by appointing Henrietta Frew as Partner. This decision acknowledges Frew's hard work and talent over the years. She becomes the 24th Partner in the firm’s history, marking seven years since she first joined the company.

Frew began her career at Ellis Jones in July 2018 as a Solicitor, demonstrating her potential and dedication. She was promoted to Associate in 2020, followed by a rise to Senior Associate in 2021. Throughout her tenure, Frew has skillfully handled a varied portfolio of legal matters, with expertise in commercial disputes, health and social care disputes, banking and finance litigation, as well as professional negligence claims.

This promotion comes at a time of significant expansion for Ellis Jones, which recently opened new offices in Dorchester and Wimborne, adding to their existing eight locations throughout Dorset, Hampshire, and London. Nigel Smith, Managing Partner, expressed his enthusiasm for Frew's advancement: “Congratulations to Henrietta on her richly deserved promotion. She is a key member of our banking and finance litigation team who has built an outstanding reputation among her colleagues, clients and peers as a talented, hardworking and highly accomplished lawyer.”

Smith also reinforced the firm's commitment to fostering talent within its ranks, stating: “We are committed to encouraging personal and professional development and promoting from within. Henrietta is the perfect example of someone who has excelled and I am sure she will be a valuable addition to our team of Partners and in the future success of the business providing the highest quality of legal services.”

In response to her new role, Frew stated: “My new role as Partner will allow me to make a greater contribution to Ellis Jones’ strategic growth while still providing professional advice for clients. I am grateful to work at a firm which encourages and supports its people to fulfil their potential and I am excited about the opportunities my new position holds.” Frew's academic background includes a distinction in her LLM LPC from the University of Law in Guildford, along with a first-class LLB (Hons) law degree from the University of Reading.

As Ellis Jones Solicitors continues to thrive and expand, Frew's promotion highlights the firm’s dedication to recognising talent and leadership within its team. With eight thriving offices across the region, the firm remains committed to providing exceptional legal services to its clients.