ELE and Ranking Copilot collaborate

ELE, one of the UK’s leading legal directories and content agencies, has joined forces with Ranking Copilot, the world’s first AI-powered platform designed to streamline and automate legal directory submissions. This partnership sees ELE as the first legal directories agency to collaborate with Ranking Copilot, providing its extensive expertise to refine and shape the software ahead of its official launch.

Developed since January 2024, Ranking Copilot aims to transform how law firms handle their legal directory submissions by increasing efficiency, accuracy, and workflow. As a strategic partner in its early phase, ELE is offering valuable insight into the complexities of global Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, and IFLR1000 submissions, ensuring that the platform delivers real value to law firms, chambers, and agencies.

"ELE’s extensive experience with legal directory submissions makes them an ideal partner for Ranking Copilot" said Dmytro Fedoruk, Founder of Ranking Copilot "Their hands-on knowledge of every stage of the directories process is helping us refine the platform so it truly meets the practical needs of the legal sector. Having ELE’s expertise involved at this stage is key to making sure our AI-powered solution is both effective and user-friendly."

ELE has established itself as one of the UK’s leading and fastest-growing legal directories agencies, with a team that includes former in-house directories managers from top UK, US, and global law firms, as well as ex-writers, researchers, and editors from Chambers & Partners and Legal 500.

Helen Foord, Founder and CEO of ELE, commented "Innovation is essential in any sector, and the automation of routine processes in the legal sector has been happening for years. In choosing to work with Ranking Copilot at this early stage we’re keen to ensure that automation supports, rather than replaces, the quality editing and strategic insight that underpin success with legal directory submissions. We’re excited to work with Ranking Copilot to ensure the technology meets the real-world needs of law firms and chambers and, in particular, those tasked with delivering legal directory submissions year-on-year."

This collaboration highlights ELE’s ongoing commitment to providing expert support for legal directories on a global scale while reinforcing Ranking Copilot’s mission to build an AI-powered tool that is practical, effective, and developed with legal professionals in mind.