Ela joined in 2019 and has since advanced through the ranks, having served as an Associate, Senior Associate, and Counsel before receiving her recent promotion. She emphasises her dedication to high-profile cross-border disputes, representing both claimants and defendants in the French civil and commercial courts. In her remarks about the promotion, Ela stated “It is an honour to be promoted to partnership, having witnessed Signature’s success over the past few years. I’m looking forward to continuing working alongside my colleagues and contributing to the firm’s growth in the Paris market, and particularly expanding our enforcement and digital platform-related expertise.”

Partner Thomas Rouhette expressed pride in Ela’s promotion, noting that “her growth from Associate to Partner over the past six years is a testament to her dedication to her clients and core values at Signature. It reflects our commitment to sustained investment in organic growth across our offices.” Signature Litigation has been expanding its presence, now boasting 29 partners and over 100 staff across its locations in London, Paris, Frankfurt, and Gibraltar, including the recent appointment of Laurent Martinet from Paul Hastings as a Partner in Paris.