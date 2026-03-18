EIP has officially promoted Rob Barker to Partner, a move that highlights his significant contributions to the firm's diverse patent practice since he joined in 2014. Rob, who is both a UK and European Patent Attorney and a Design Attorney, has extensive expertise in sectors such as chemical, pharmaceutical, energy storage, cosmetics, and food sciences. His skill set encompasses drafting, prosecution, freedom-to-operate analyses, and due diligence, along with representation in both offensive and defensive opposition and appeal proceedings before the European Patent Office.

His part-time secondment with a FTSE 100 spin-out that focuses on sustainable packaging has afforded him valuable insights; he advises R&D teams and senior executives on complex intellectual property issues. He is intimately acquainted with the expectations of in-house counsel and the commercial realities that drive innovation within the chemical and manufacturing industries.

Academically, Rob is a chemist who holds an MChem from the University of Oxford, where he explored fluorescent organic probes aimed at cancer diagnosis and prognosis. Additionally, he possesses a Certificate in Intellectual Property Law from Queen Mary University of London and has prior experience as a biological chemist at the prestigious John Innes Centre.

In his capacity as Head of Designs, Rob focuses on the registration and enforcement of designs, bringing particular experience in defending against infringement threats and takedown orders. He has garnered recognition across the industry, being labelled as a “Rising Star” in multiple consecutive years by Managing IP and recommended by Legal 500 for his expertise in chemical and life sciences patent cases.

Magnus Hallin, CEO of EIP, remarked “Rob combines scientific depth with an instinctive understanding of how IP strategy drives innovation. His work across chemistry, pharmaceuticals, and materials has made him an invaluable adviser to clients and colleagues alike. We are delighted to welcome him to the partnership.” Meanwhile, Gareth Probert, Partner at EIP, added “Rob is an exceptional attorney whose expertise in complex pharmaceutical matters, unrivalled experience as Head of Designs, and pragmatic, commercially focused advice has been instrumental in the continued growth of our practice. His promotion to Partner is extremely well deserved."