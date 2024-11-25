EIP boosts china expertise

EIP has announced the appointment of Xiaofan Chen as a new partner, marking a strategic step in strengthening the firm's intellectual property (IP) services in the Chinese market.

Xiaofan Chen, a highly regarded Chinese patent attorney, brings nearly two decades of experience working with both domestic and international firms. Recognized as a leading expert by the Legal 500 Asia-Pacific and IAM Patent 1000, Chen’s skills span a broad range of industries, including automotive, manufacturing, software, and materials technology.

Strategic focus on the Chinese market

Chen’s role at EIP will focus on delivering comprehensive IP services, including patent prosecution, global IP strategy, and advisory work for clients navigating the Chinese market.

Adding to his credentials, Chen is one of the first patent litigators officially registered with China’s Supreme People’s Court, allowing him to represent clients in patent invalidation, infringement, and administrative cases. This litigation experience complements his non-contentious IP work, providing clients with a well-rounded service offering.

Leadership perspectives

Magnus Hallin, CEO of EIP, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment:

"We are thrilled to have Xiaofan join our team. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the Chinese market will be invaluable to our clients. With Xiaofan on board, we are well-positioned to offer comprehensive IP services in China, including freedom to operate analysis, patent landscaping, invention harvesting, litigation advice, and commercial agreements."

Chen echoed this sentiment, highlighting the synergy between his expertise and EIP’s global presence:

"I am excited to join EIP and contribute to the firm's growth in the Chinese market. EIP's strong presence in the UK, Germany, Europe, and the US, combined with my expertise in China, will allow us to provide seamless global IP services to our clients."

Expanding EIP’s global IP footprint

With offices in key markets worldwide, EIP’s enhanced capabilities in China aim to support clients with strategic advice on navigating the region’s complex IP landscape. This includes close collaboration with Chinese partners and a focus on aligning global IP strategies with local market requirements.

Xiaofan Chen’s appointment is expected to significantly bolster EIP’s standing as a leading international IP firm, offering a unified service to clients across China, Europe, and beyond.