Egypt restricts the free and fair practice of law

The Law Society of England and Wales has voiced significant concerns regarding the protection of legal practice in Egypt, citing that the state's actions are impeding lawyers' ability to operate freely and fairly. These concerns were formally submitted to the United Nations as part of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

Richard Atkinson, vice president of the Law Society, highlighted a persistent pattern of contempt towards lawyers, particularly those involved in criminal and human rights cases. He noted that this targeting intensified following the September 2019 anti-government protests, with authorities arresting lawyers who defended protestors.

Lawyers handling politically sensitive cases in Egypt often face severe repercussions, including harassment, intimidation, arbitrary arrests, and enforced disappearances. Broad anti-terrorism laws are frequently misused to obstruct lawyers from performing their duties.

The judiciary's independence is also compromised, with reports of judges neglecting due process and fair trial standards. This is exacerbated by the use of military courts for civilian trials, which contravenes international law and often denies defendants proper legal representation.

Atkinson described these practices as clear obstructions of justice, calling on Egyptian authorities to cease the systemic persecution of lawyers and to ensure judicial independence. Compliance with international human rights standards is essential for justice to be truly accessible in Egypt.

The Universal Periodic Review (UPR) process, which assesses the human rights records of all UN member states every four to five years, provides a critical platform for such issues to be addressed.