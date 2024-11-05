Effective decision-making when time is of the essence

Leaders frequently face dilemmas that require them to chart a course of action without having access to every piece of relevant information. This reality underscores the importance of effective decision-making skills, particularly in critical situations where the stakes are high.

The ability to make sound decisions under pressure isn’t just a skill but an art that can significantly influence both short-term and long-term outcomes for leaders’ teams and organizations.



More often than not, leaders find themselves in situations where they must make decisions without complete information because of time constraints. In fast-paced environments, waiting for all the details can lead to missed opportunities or exacerbate existing problems. For instance, in a business context, a leader might need to decide on a product launch date, but market research data may not be fully available. In such cases, the leader must balance the urgency of the situation with the potential risks associated with their decisions.



To navigate these challenges effectively, leaders must draw on their emotional intelligence to find the best possible solution in the moment. This includes:

1. Setting clear goals.Establishing clarity around a vision and goals provides a framework within which decisions can be made, even in the face of uncertainty. This clarity not only helps in guiding the team’s efforts but also instills confidence among team members, encouraging them to align with the leader’s vision. However, this also means that leaders must be prepared to accept responsibility for the outcomes of their decisions, whether they result in success or failure.



2. Remaining calm.Composure in occasions of high stress is pivotal for effective decision-making. Leaders able to maintain a sense of calm and self-control are better to sort through the options, explain their motives, and gain the support of others.

3. Speaking openly.Deliberate and transparent conversations about the rationale behind hurried decision making helps team members understand the leader’s thinking. By articulating the thought process leading to a decisive action, leaders demystify their choices and build trust within their teams. Trust is especially important when the path forward involves ambiguity or risk.

4. Trusting intuition.Intuition, honed through years of experience, can serve as a valuable guide when navigating uncertain waters. While it’s essential to consider data and facts, there are instances where the nuances of a situation may not be fully captured by numbers alone. Leaders can lean into their prior knowledge, harness their instinctual understanding of their industry, and rely on their organizational culture to make informed decisions that reflect both their expertise and the context of the moment.



5. Draw on courage.It takes courage to make decisions, especially when faced with uncertainty. The willingness to act, even in the absence of complete information, is a hallmark of effective leadership. Courageous leaders are not paralyzed by the fear of making mistakes; rather, they understand that every decision is a learning opportunity. By taking calculated risks and being willing to adjust their strategies based on feedback and outcomes, leaders can influence their surroundings positively and foster a culture of innovation and adaptability.

6.Living with the outcomes.Emotional intelligence plays a crucial role in confronting the consequences of their choices. Once a decision is made, leaders must embrace the outcomes, whether favorable or unfavorable. Accepting the implications of one’s decisions requires self-awareness and the ability to manage emotions effectively. Leaders with high emotional intelligence can navigate the aftermath of their decisions with grace, communicate openly about any missteps, and pivot as needed to address challenges. This form of resilience demonstrates accountability and also reinforces the leader’s credibility.



Effective decision-making in the face of uncertainty is an essential leadership role. Navigating these situations successfully enhances a leader’s effectiveness and also inspires those around them to embrace challenges with a similar mindset. In a world that is often unpredictable, the ability to amplify decision-making efficacy, even without all the facts, is a vital skill that can enhance organizational success.

Fabiana Lacerca-Allen has over 30 years of experience in developing and implementing global compliance programs within Top Fortune 100 companies. She has extensive experience leading global teams and negotiating, implementing, and executing on corporate integrity agreements, deferred prosecution agreements, and consent decrees. She frequently speaks on compliance, leadership, and risk management. Her new book is Crisis Capable:Building Your Capacity to Survive and Succeed in Every Environment(Advantage Books, Oct. 15, 2024). Learn more at fabianalacercaallen.com.