Dispute resolution and private capital London law firm Edwin Coe has launched a new brand identity that brings to life more than a century of experience in dispute resolution and private capital. The refreshed look and identity reflects the firm’s balance of heritage, longevity and modernity. Based in the heart of the legal profession Lincoln’s Inn since 1913, Edwin Coe has built a reputation for combining discretion and depth of expertise with a contemporary, pragmatic approach that reassures clients. Managing Partner Alison Broadberry said “This rebrand is not about reinvention – it is about evolution. We are proud to see it launched. As a firm, we have grown but never left our roots. It reflects who we are, builds on our heritage, and faces forwards to an exciting future. We have spent decades working quietly and effectively behind the scenes – resolving disputes, protecting wealth, supporting individuals and families in their journey and businesses in their growth. The new identity captures that story. It feels modern, confident and absolutely true to who we are.”

Founded on its strength in litigation, Edwin Coe has grown into a leading disputes practice, advising on all forms of commercial, property and multi-party matters across the UK and internationally. Its 44-person strong team of lawyers act in shareholder and class actions, property and trusts, fraud, insolvency and insurance related disputes, bringing together strategy, judgment and calm authority. The team is known for achieving the results of much larger firms while keeping a personal and agile approach that appeals to wealthy private clients. The new brand is guided by three core messages – Collaborative, Committed, Connected – describing how the firm works with clients, colleagues and communities. Its accompanying message, “Quietly confident. Proudly visible”, speaks to the firm’s enduring values: lasting relationships, measured judgement and results that stand on their own. Broadberry added, “Our reputation has never depended on volume. It rests on trust, consistency and the quality of what we deliver.”