Edwin Coe strengthens Intellectual Property team

Dennis brings extensive expertise in IP rights, licensing, business contracts, digital and technology matters, and internet and IT-related disputes. Fluent in written and spoken Mandarin and Cantonese, he is well-equipped to advise and negotiate on behalf of clients in Chinese. He previously led the IP department at Broadfield UK (formerly BDB Pitmans) and now joins Edwin Coe to contribute his vast knowledge to the firm.

Lakmal, formerly head of JMW Solicitors' IP team, trained at a specialist IP practice and has comprehensive experience in intellectual property law, breach of confidence, and defamation disputes. He specialises in handling cases in the High Court, including the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court, as well as proceedings before the EUIPO and UKIPO. His arrival strengthens Edwin Coe’s trade marks and designs filing and prosecution practice.

“I am pleased to welcome Dennis and Lakmal to the firm,” commented Simon Miles, Edwin Coe’s Head of IP, “Their experience and complementary skills adds depth to our, now seven partner, IP team benefiting our existing clients and attracting new clients to the firm.”

Alison Broadberry, Managing Partner at Edwin Coe, added: “We are delighted that Dennis and Lakmal have joined Edwin Coe during this exciting period of our growth. Their experience aligns perfectly with our strategic focus of Private Capital and Litigation and we look forward to working with them.”