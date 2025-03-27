Easier, faster immigration appeals with digital reforms

The immigration and asylum appeals process, which handles approximately 50,000 cases every year, has undergone significant reforms, making it easier for users to apply, speeding up processing times, and reducing the need for hearings. Prior to the reform programme, both appellants and staff faced challenges due to complex paper forms, language barriers, and slow processing. The programme aimed to create a fairer, more transparent, and accessible service for those appealing Home Office decisions related to immigration status, deportation, entry clearance, and permission to stay in the UK.

In response to these challenges, the digital transformation of the service began in January 2019, with a phased rollout to hearing centres across the UK. The service fully launched in February 2020, offering a modernised process designed with users in mind. It simplified applications by reducing form fields, streamlined processing through digital systems, and eliminated the administrative burden caused by paper-based processes. The use of plain English throughout the system ensures it is more accessible and less daunting for users, particularly those whose first language is not English.

One of the key benefits of the new system is the reduction in the need for hearings. The introduction of a new review stage with the Home Office allows for cases to be assessed and settled earlier, avoiding delays caused by postponed or adjourned hearings. This has led to a more efficient system that uses judicial resources more effectively, with less time required for simpler cases.

For appellants, the digital service offers several advantages, including a user-friendly online application system, real-time case tracking, automated notifications, and streamlined document management. The service also allows users to track the progress of their appeal at any time, providing greater transparency and flexibility. Feedback from users and legal representatives has been overwhelmingly positive, with many noting the improved clarity of communication and simplified forms that make the process easier to navigate.

Although the transition to a fully digital service has been successful, there were challenges along the way. Some users needed additional support to adapt to the new processes, and initial functions were more limited, requiring temporary workarounds. However, with continued user feedback, the service has improved and become more efficient. The government remains committed to ensuring access to justice for all users, providing support through dedicated service centres for those unable to use the digital system.

The transformation has been endorsed by senior leaders, including the former Senior President of Tribunals for England and Wales, who described the service as “the model for all remaining tribunals.” Building on the success of the reform, plans are in place to further expand the digital appeals service, including for appellants in prison or immigration removal centres. Additionally, efforts will continue to improve the service based on ongoing user feedback, ensuring that it remains user-friendly and effective for all.

The digital reform of the immigration and asylum appeals process represents a significant step forward in ensuring fair, efficient, and accessible justice for all. By embracing modern technology, the system has become more streamlined, allowing individuals and legal professionals to navigate the appeals process with greater ease and confidence. The government’s commitment to improving and expanding this service will continue to enhance the accessibility and fairness of the UK’s immigration system.