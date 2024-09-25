Early intervention to reduce women in custody

The UK government is launching a new initiative aimed at reducing the number of women in custody by addressing the root causes of offending. The Lord Chancellor, in collaboration with Lord Timpson OBE, announced the formation of a Women’s Justice Board, which will focus on early intervention and providing alternatives to prison for female offenders.

Women in the criminal justice system often face unique vulnerabilities—over 60% of women in prison have experienced domestic violence, and many have histories of childhood abuse. Recognising these challenges, the Women’s Justice Board will consist of senior leaders in the justice system, government departments, and charities. It will meet regularly to explore tailored strategies that prevent women from being imprisoned, focusing on tackling the underlying issues driving their behaviour.

A new strategy is set to be published in the spring, emphasising alternatives like community sentences and residential women’s centers. This shift is driven by evidence showing that prisons are often not effective for rehabilitating women, particularly those serving short sentences. In fact, women serving community sentences are less likely to reoffend than those serving time in custody, particularly for non-violent offenses, which account for two-thirds of female offenders.

Additionally, the Lord Chancellor has announced the introduction of free independent legal advocates for adult victims of rape across England and Wales. With a significant number of victims withdrawing from cases before trial, these advocates will help them navigate the justice process and ensure that access to sensitive information, such as mobile phone data, is handled appropriately. The initiative, which successfully reduced unnecessary police requests for personal data during trials in Northumberland, aims to restore trust and encourage victims to pursue justice.

The government’s broader approach emphasises rehabilitation, support, and protection for vulnerable groups, seeking to create a fairer and more effective criminal justice system.