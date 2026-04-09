DWF, a global provider of integrated legal and business services, has reinforced its UK Intellectual Property (IP) team with the appointment of Imogen Francis as a new director. Based in Birmingham, Imogen will lead the firm's efforts in high growth sectors including consumer, technology and life sciences. With over 13 years of experience in handling complex non-contentious IP matters, her previous roles include significant positions at Harper James, Shoosmiths, and Shakespeare Martineau.

Imogen's extensive background equips her to advise a diverse range of clients from various sectors, such as energy, retail, and sports. In recent positions, she has worked with companies ranging from start-ups to established multinationals in technology and life sciences, assisting with the entire product lifecycle. As she noted, “I’m delighted to be joining DWF and to have the opportunity to drive the firm’s UK IP practice forward." Her responsibilities will include brand management, commercialisation, and the enforcement of intellectual property rights.

Her expertise encompasses drafting and negotiating technology transfer and licensing agreements, as well as collaboration arrangements and software development contracts. Notably, she has worked with global pharmaceutical companies on regulatory matters and assisted technology firms with complex international software licensing.

Wayne Lawrence, global head of commercial, regulatory, and data at DWF, expressed confidence in Imogen's capabilities, stating, "Imogen’s appointment further strengthens our intellectual property capability." He highlighted her significant experience in technology and life sciences, emphasizing the importance of her role in the development of their non-contentious IP offerings.

Imogen's arrival comes at a crucial time as DWF seeks to expand its presence in the IP market. The firm has recently showcased its prowess in this area by successfully advising Dairy UK in a landmark case before the UK Supreme Court, which solidified the trademark "Post Milk Generation." This victory reaffirms DWF's commitment to supporting clients as they navigate the complexities of intellectual property in a rapidly evolving landscape.