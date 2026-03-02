DWF, the global provider of integrated legal and business services, has advised Glennon Brothers on its strategic acquisition of Pontrilas Group Limited, a prominent player in the UK timber and packaging industry. Established in 1947, Pontrilas Group is known for operating the largest timber processing mill in England and Wales, employing more than 530 people and generating an impressive annual turnover exceeding £120 million. The transaction signifies a vital expansion for Glennon Brothers, merging two family-founded and family-run enterprises that prioritise shared values and a commitment to sustainable timber production.

DWF played a crucial role in the acquisition, providing comprehensive advisory services that included external financing. A multi-jurisdictional team was engaged, drawing expertise from the business's offices in Belfast, Dublin, Scotland, and England. The corporate and banking teams at DWF were led by partners Alasdair Peacock and James Morrison, with assistance from senior associate Siobhan McKenna, associate Ben Palmer, and solicitor Katrina Hall. Additionally, tax advice was supplied by partner Caroline Colliston and senior associate Zita Dempsey, while real estate considerations were handled by partners Simon Elphick and Guy Rusling.

Alasdair Peacock commented on the complexity of the transaction, stating, “This was a complex, high-value transaction involving multiple jurisdictions and a broad range of legal disciplines. It was a pleasure to support Glennon Brothers on such a strategically important acquisition, particularly one that brings together two long-established family-owned businesses. The deal demonstrates the strength of DWF’s cross-border capability and our ability to deliver seamless advice on both M&A and financing.”

Meanwhile, Mike Glennon, CEO of Glennon Brothers, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, saying, “This acquisition is a major milestone for Glennon Brothers and a natural next step in the growth of our business. Pontrilas Group is a highly respected operator with a strong team, excellent assets and a shared focus on quality, sustainability and long-term investment. Thank you to the team at DWF who provided excellent support throughout the process, bringing together cross-border expertise and commercial insight that was critical in delivering this transaction.” This deal marks a significant moment in the growth trajectory of Glennon Brothers, reinforcing its position in the timber sector while paving the way for further advancements in sustainable practices.