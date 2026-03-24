DWF, the global provider of integrated legal and business services, has recently appointed Ian Plumley as a new partner in its London insurance team. Ian joins DWF from DAC Beachcroft, where he was a partner and brings more than 30 years’ experience in the insurance and reinsurance markets. Specialising in complex international coverage, defence, and subrogation disputes, Ian advises blue-chip corporates, insurers, reinsurers and intermediaries on high-value and market-shaping matters across England & Wales, Bermuda, the US, the Caribbean and Europe. His practice spans reinsurance, general liability, product liability and recall, property, construction and engineering, professional liability and excess casualty, including disputes arising under the Bermuda Form.

Ian has significant experience advising on complex property coverage disputes, including business interruption claims arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. With DWF continuing to play an active role in Covid-19 BI litigation, his arrival further strengthens the firm’s ability to support insurers on large-scale, sensitive, and high-profile property coverage matters. In his new role, Ian will work closely with David Abbott and the wider insurance team to further strengthen DWF’s market-leading reinsurance capability, develop its Bermuda-facing practice and support the continued growth of its product liability and excess casualty offering.

Commenting on his appointment, Ian said: "DWF’s ambition, culture and collaborative approach were key factors in my decision to join. The firm has built a strong reputation in the insurance and reinsurance markets and there is a real opportunity to further develop our Bermuda and excess casualty capabilities, expand our product liability practice and deepen relationships with clients across business lines and jurisdictions. I am looking forward to working with colleagues across the firm to deliver a genuinely integrated and market-focused service.” David Abbott, senior partner in DWF's insurance services division, said: "Ian is a highly respected figure in the London and Bermuda markets and brings with him an exceptional breadth of experience across reinsurance and complex casualty work. His arrival significantly enhances our offering and supports our ambitions for continued growth in the insurance sector."