DWF, the international legal and business services provider, has announced its advisory role for Main Market-listed Walker Crips Group plc in a significant takeover transaction by PhillipCapital UK Ltd. This takeover was executed through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, marking a strategic milestone for Walker Crips Group, a company that offers a diverse range of financial products and services such as investment management, financial planning, and structured investments.

Valued at approximately £5.96 million, the transaction was conditional, requiring the approval of change of control from the Financial Conduct Authority. The scheme became effective on 3 March 2026, illustrating the importance of regulatory compliance in M&A transactions.

Leading the DWF corporate team was partner John Campion and director Jemil Visram, accompanied by solicitors Matthew Kernohan and Feras Alobaidli. The litigation team, including partner Joel Heap and associate Victoria Harkness, provided key support in navigating the court-sanctioned aspects of the arrangement. Additionally, tax advice was furnished by partner James Cashman and solicitor Douglas Pyrke, while director Aaron Osborn offered crucial financial regulatory insights.

Walker Crips Group's financial advisory was managed by Singer Capital Markets Advisory LLP, ensuring a comprehensive approach to the transaction.

John Campion highlighted the significance of this transaction, stating, "We are delighted to have supported Walker Crips Group on this strategically important transaction. The recommended takeover by its largest shareholder implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement, marks a significant milestone for the business and reflects the continued consolidation we are seeing across the wealth management sector." He noted that the DWF team's close collaboration with the independent directors of Walker Crips Group proved essential in addressing the legal, regulatory, and commercial considerations associated with the takeover.

Sean Lam, joint chief executive of Walker Crips Group plc, acknowledged the efforts of DWF, stating, "John, Jemil and the wider DWF team delivered outstanding legal guidance and support to the independent directors of Walker Crips Group throughout the transaction. Their advice was timely, clear, and commercially focused, and they consistently identified practical solutions to complex issues." His remarks underline the importance of expert legal advice in facilitating such crucial corporate transitions and achieving successful outcomes for shareholders.

Overall, this takeover not only enhances Walker Crips Group's financial stability but also positions it for renewed growth in a rapidly evolving wealth management landscape.