Dutton Gregory celebrates Legal LinkedInfluencer status

Paul Sams, who assumed the role of Managing Partner in April 2024, has made an impressive leap in rankings, moving from #25 in Q1 2024 to securing the top spot in the leaders table with a remarkable power score of 5,011.

Alongside Paul's individual achievement, Dutton Gregory proudly showcases three additional team members who have secured places in the Top 100 of the main table: Jonathan Whettingsteel, Alex Gregory-Chialton, and Tim Waldron. This collective success places Dutton Gregory in esteemed company among heavyweight legal firms such as Hogan Lovells, DLA Piper, Clifford Chance, A&O Shearman, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, and Mishcon de Reya.

Paul Sams, Managing Partner of Dutton Gregory, expressed his delight at the recognition: “I am thrilled to see Dutton Gregory recognised so prominently in TBD Marketing’s LinkedInfluencer report. Our strategic approach to LinkedIn has significantly elevated our profile, allowing us to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with industry giants. The dedication and efforts of our team on LinkedIn, including Jonathan, Alex, Tim, and others, have been truly outstanding. This accolade inspires us to maintain our momentum and continue on our upward trajectory.”

Simon Marshall, founder of TBD Marketing, emphasised the significance of Dutton Gregory's achievement: “Dutton Gregory's exceptional performance in this quarter's report sets a new standard for social media engagement in the legal industry. Paul's leadership and the collective efforts of the team have demonstrated the power of LinkedIn as a platform for influence and visibility. Congratulations to the entire team on this remarkable achievement. We eagerly anticipate their continued success.”

Dutton Gregory's success underscores the importance of effective social media strategy in enhancing brand presence and influence within competitive industries, setting a benchmark for others to follow in the realm of legal marketing and communications.