Durham County Council secures injunction against unauthorised land occupation

Background of the Case

The High Court of Justice, King's Bench Division, recently ruled in favour of Durham County Council (DCC) by granting an injunction to prevent unauthorised development and occupation of land in Station Town, County Durham. The case, heard by Fordham J, involved multiple defendants, including named individuals and persons unknown, who were allegedly involved in breaches of planning control.

Details of the Injunction

The injunction was sought on a without-notice basis due to concerns that prior notification could exacerbate the situation by encouraging further unauthorised occupation. The court was convinced of the necessity of the order to prevent further breaches of planning control on the land in question.

Implementation and Communication

To ensure transparency and accessibility, the court ordered the creation of a dedicated webpage titled 'Wingate Injunction 2025' on the DCC's website. This page will host all relevant documents and updates regarding the case, providing the public and affected parties with full access to the court's actions and decisions.

Legal Considerations

The court's decision was influenced by several legal precedents and statutory provisions, including section 187B of the Town & Country Planning Act 1990 and section 37(1) of the Senior Courts Act 1981. The court also considered human rights implications and the public sector equality duty, particularly concerning the rights and welfare of Gypsies and Travellers.

Procedural Protections

Fordham J emphasised the importance of procedural protections for those affected by the injunction. Remote-access court hearings were scheduled to allow participation without the need for physical attendance, thus promoting accessibility and open justice. The court also directed that an urgent 'mention' hearing be held to provide updates and address any urgent matters raised by affected parties.

Urgency and Justification

The urgency of the case stemmed from the rapid development activities observed on the land, which included significant construction efforts without planning permission. The court found a legitimate and proportionate basis for the injunction, aiming to prevent further unauthorised occupation while maintaining the status quo for current occupants.

Impact on Affected Parties

The injunction does not require individuals already occupying the land to vacate. Instead, it prevents new entries and further development activities. The court highlighted the importance of clear communication to ensure those affected understand their rights and obligations under the order.

Conclusion

The High Court's decision underscores the importance of adhering to planning regulations and the role of local authorities in enforcing these laws. The case highlights the balance between preventing unlawful activities and protecting the rights of individuals, particularly vulnerable communities such as Gypsies and Travellers.

Learn More

Explore essential areas of UK housing law, including landlord and tenant responsibilities and property standards.