Dunblane legal legend Beth Hamilton retires after 25 years

Beth Hamilton, a Private Client Partner at Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP (WJM), has retired after a distinguished 25-year career. Joining Bartys in 1999, she rose to Partner in 2005, contributing greatly to the firm’s growth and local community. A seasoned expert in Wills, Trusts, and Executries, she also taught at the University of Glasgow. Beth expressed pride in her achievements and looks forward to WJM’s continued success under Mirella Marchini. Managing Partner Fraser Gillies praised Beth’s warmth and professionalism, marking the end of an incredible chapter.