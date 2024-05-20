Dunblane Law Firm Raises £4,295 for Charity Campaign

Bartys Solicitors, part of Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP in Dunblane, has raised an impressive £4,295 through the annual Will Aid campaign, making them one of the top donors in the UK this year. The firm has been participating in the campaign since 1996, accumulating a total of £64,287 in donations. This initiative supports a variety of charities, showcasing the team's commitment to philanthropy and community service.

Beth Hamilton, Head Partner at WJM Dunblane, expressed her pride in the team's achievement: “We’re delighted to have taken part in Will Aid for yet another year and to be recognised as one of the highest donating firms in the UK this year is a huge achievement. Helping people to get their affairs in order and ensuring their wishes are honoured during today's challenging times fills us with great pride. It's a testament to the dedication of our team and the value we place on supporting worthy causes.”

Jonathan Chase, chair of Will Aid, praised the firm’s efforts: “Huge congratulations to the team at Bartys Solicitors for raising such a staggering amount this year. It’s amazing that so many solicitors give their time to volunteer so generously, using their expertise to help people gain peace of mind by getting a professionally written will while fundraising for our incredible charities who do such crucial and life-changing work in the UK and around the world. On behalf of all the partner charities, a massive thank you and well done to Bartys Solicitors and all the firms who have taken part this year!”

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s campaign director, also commended the firm's dedication: “What a great team effort from everyone who has taken part in this year’s Will Aid campaign. Thank you to everyone who has harnessed their expertise and generosity to give their time, helping to protect people’s wishes and also supporting such worthwhile partner charities who are changing lives for the better.”

Will Aid, which takes place every November, involves solicitors waiving the fee for writing a basic will and instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid. The suggested donation is £100 for a basic single Will and £180 for a pair of mirror Wills. The donations are then distributed among Will Aid’s partner charities, including ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF, and Trócaire.

The generosity of solicitors participating in Will Aid since its inception in 1988 has raised over £24 million in donations alone, with many millions more in pledged charitable legacies.