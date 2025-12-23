Nahi El Hachem has officially joined Duane Morris LLP as a partner within the Trial Practice Group at their London office. Before this appointment, El Hachem practised law at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. Duane Morris Chairman and CEO Matthew A. Taylor expressed the firm’s enthusiasm, stating “We’re pleased to further bolster our longstanding international disputes practice and enhance the depth of our London office.” He added that with the upcoming New Year, the firm’s strength in London is set to expand, enhancing their global platform.

Nic Hart, managing partner of Duane Morris’s London office, also welcomed El Hachem, remarking “We are excited to welcome a lawyer such as Nahi with international presence as we grow in the U.K.” El Hachem joins colleagues Duncan Speller and Justin Li, who joined the firm in November, helping to establish a robust international disputes team. Hart noted, “As Duane Morris enters its third decade in London, our commitment is clear. We will continue to invest in local talent to expand our capabilities.”

Duncan Speller, co-chair of the International Disputes Division at Duane Morris, shared his long-standing confidence in El Hachem, saying “Having worked with Nahi for over a decade, I can attest to both his strength as a lawyer and his commercial acumen.” He highlighted El Hachem’s unique qualifications, which include being triple-qualified in New York, England and Wales, and Beirut, as beneficial to the firm’s growing international disputes offering.

El Hachem’s experience is extensive, guiding clients through intricate, cross-border disputes in Arabic, French, and English. He has represented clients in various investment and commercial arbitrations governed by prominent rules such as UNCITRAL, ICC, ICSID, and LCIA, across both common and civil law jurisdictions. His background includes litigation experience in Middle Eastern jurisdictions like Lebanon and the UAE, focusing on sectors such as construction, oil and gas, and financial services, as well as M&A disputes. He has also worked on proceedings to enforce international arbitral awards in New York, Lebanon, and France.

In expressing his enthusiasm for his new role, El Hachem stated “I’m excited to join Duane Morris’ globally recognized international disputes practice and growing London office.” He acknowledges that the firm’s broad global platform will provide valuable opportunities for collaboration with offices in the United States, Asia, and Australia, enabling the delivery of comprehensive, global client representation.