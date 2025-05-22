Druces is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nigel Gordon as a new Partner in our Corporate and Commercial team. With over three decades of experience advising entrepreneurial and high-growth companies, Nigel’s addition solidifies Druces’ reputation as experts in Capital Markets and Mergers and Acquisitions law. He is recognised for his proficiency in navigating the complexities of listings on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market, AIM, and AQSE Growth Market, and serves a diverse client base that includes issuers, brokers, and financial advisers across sectors such as mining, healthcare, and financial services.

Since the AIM Market’s inception in 1995, Nigel has been a pivotal figure, offering strategic guidance to both listed and soon-to-be-listed businesses. His experience extends to acting as company secretary for various public companies, where he provides vital compliance and corporate governance support. His notable work has not gone unnoticed; Chambers and Partners has acknowledged him as a “Leader in their field” in Energy & Natural Resources: Mining (International), while he has also been ranked in Capital Markets: AIM. As one client noted, “Nigel gets the right balance between the black letter law and the commercial practicality.”

Nigel’s extensive deal experience includes significant transactions such as advising Pan African Resources on its £107 million acquisition of Evander Gold Mines, a £50 million rights issue, and other high-value placements. His involvement with life sciences companies, including Synairgen and Oxford Pharmascience, showcases his adeptness in IPOs and fundraisings. He also played a crucial role in Kiwara’s £260 million acquisition by First Quantum Minerals through a scheme of arrangement, reflecting his vast sectoral knowledge and expertise.

His hands-on experience further distinguishes him; site visits to gold mines in Africa provided him with direct insights into the operational challenges of the mining industry. This grounded understanding greatly enhances his advisory capabilities in the boardroom. Nigel expressed his enthusiasm for joining Druces, stating, “I am delighted to be joining Druces and adding to its well-regarded ECM and M&A team. I look forward to introducing my clients and contacts to the dynamic and ambitious lawyers at Druces.”

Edward Gordon Hall, CEO of Druces, echoed this sentiment: “We are delighted to welcome Nigel Gordon to the firm. His impressive track record and specialist expertise in helping companies to navigate Capital Markets and M&A further strengthens the depth and capabilities of our Corporate and Commercial team.”

Nigel’s arrival marks a pivotal point in Druces’ strategic expansion within the Corporate and Commercial legal sector. His blend of public and private M&A experience, alongside his in-depth capital markets expertise, aligns perfectly with the firm’s commitment to providing industry-leading legal services to the UK’s most dynamic businesses. For high-growth companies, issuers, or financial advisers seeking expert legal guidance in listings, acquisitions, or capital raising, Nigel Gordon is your go-to Partner at Druces.