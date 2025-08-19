RentGuarantor, a provider of rent guarantee services operating across various socio-economic backgrounds, has been advised by Druces on its admission to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, as well as its withdrawal from the Apex Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange.

The company's digital platform, designed to streamline the rental process, has shown impressive performance capabilities, managing a high volume of applications to support future growth. Recently, RentGuarantor reported a remarkable 72% increase in revenue for the year ending 31 December 2024, alongside a 50% rise in tenant contracts and a 14% uptick in average contract prices.

Paul Foy, CEO of RentGuarantor, shared, “The board of RentGuarantor have been looking forward to our move on to AIM. Thanks to Jack and his team at Druces for their support over the last four months in helping us navigate the legal process and making the transaction possible.”

Reflecting on the significance of this move, Jack Dervyn, Partner and Head of Capital Markets at Druces, commented, “Druces acted on the admission to Aquis of RentGuarantor back in 2021, and we are pleased to be a continued part of the company’s evolution. Timing is key when making a move such as this, and the board of RentGuarantor and their dedicated team have made this possible through their hard work. We congratulate all at RentGuarantor and everyone involved, on the admission to AIM.” The deal team from Druces included Partner and Head of Capital Markets, Jack Dervyn, and Trainee Solicitor, Julide Hasan.