Druces LLP has announced the appointment of Daniel Lloyd as a Partner in its Corporate and Commercial team. With over two decades of specialist experience, Daniel brings expertise in commercial contracts, digital content, intellectual property rights, consumer law, and telecoms regulation to the firm. His career journey includes significant roles in the technology, communications, and digital services sectors.

Previously, Daniel served as a Partner at TLT’s Technology and IP team, where he advised clients across various industries, including digital, financial services, retail, and real estate, on intricate technology transactions and commercial contracts. His extensive experience also includes a notable stint at BT, where he held the position of Head of Consumer Law. In this role, he played a crucial part in launching major consumer-facing platforms such as BT Sport, BT TV on YouView, and BT Mobile, overseeing strategic contract negotiations and advising on substantial IT and IP procurement.

Daniel is well-regarded for his significant contributions to the advancement of UK digital content law. Notably, he established the ISP forum to collaborate with the government on the Digital Content provisions of the Consumer Rights Act 2015 and is a co-author of Blackstone’s Guide to the Consumer Rights Act 2015. Additionally, he chairs the Business Consumer Co-ordination Group and is an active member of the European Law Committee of the Bar Council.

On his new role, Daniel expressed his enthusiasm, stating “I am looking forward to supporting Druces’ already formidable corporate practice. Working with the team here, I am developing a digital regulation and technology capability to help clients navigate an ever-changing and increasingly complex landscape, and to achieve their own business objectives.” His extensive experience has garnered recognition in independent legal rankings, with The Legal 500 highlighting his deep understanding of contract law, particularly in IT outsourcing and his ability to provide commercially driven advice that resonates with both legal and non-legal stakeholders.

Daniel’s appointment is expected to significantly enhance Druces’ capacity in handling high-value technology transactions, regulatory issues, and strategic commercial projects within swift digital markets. Christopher Axford, Head of Corporate, remarked “We are delighted to welcome Daniel to Druces at an exciting time for the firm. His sector knowledge, technical excellence and proven leadership will play a key role in strengthening our technology and commercial offering as we continue to support clients operating in increasingly complex digital markets.”