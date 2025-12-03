Druces LLP is pleased to announce the appointment of Afsor Ullah as Head of Islamic Finance, concurrent with his appointment as Fixed Share Partner. This marks an important milestone in the firm’s continued strategic investment in Shariah-compliant finance and its expanding international offering. Afsor joined Druces as a partner in the Real Estate and Islamic Finance teams and has played a central role in strengthening the firm’s capability in Shariah-compliant structures. His practice spans Murabaha, Ijara, Mudaraba and sukuk-based transactions, advising Islamic banks, financial institutions, family offices and private investors across the UK, GCC and key offshore jurisdictions.

In the most recent Legal 500 UK edition, Afsor was recognised as a Next Generation Partner, reflecting his technical expertise, market insight and growing profile in Islamic Finance. Afsor’s appointment comes at a time of increased demand for Shariah-compliant financing solutions, particularly in real estate, structured finance and cross-border investment. Under his leadership, Druces will continue to develop its integrated Islamic Finance offering alongside its Property Finance, Real Estate, Corporate and Private Wealth teams.

Druces’ Islamic Finance team advises on the full spectrum of Shariah-compliant transactions, including real estate finance, sukuk structures, corporate finance arrangements, and cross-border investment structures. The appointment forms part of Druces’ broader growth strategy, supported by its established teams in Capital Markets, Property Finance, Private Wealth and Real Estate. Commenting on the promotion, Afsor said, “I am honoured to take on the role of Head of Islamic Finance at Druces. The market for Shariah-compliant finance continues to grow in scale and sophistication, particularly across real estate and capital markets. I look forward to building on the firm’s strong platform and supporting our clients across the UK, GCC and internationally.”

Edward Gordon-Hall, CEO of Druces LLP, added, “Afsor has made an imminent and significant impact since joining the firm. His technical depth, sector knowledge and relationships across the Middle East have strengthened Druces’ position as a trusted adviser in Islamic Finance. His appointment as Head of Islamic Finance is a natural progression and reflects both his contribution and our commitment to expanding this important practice area.”