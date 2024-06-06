Druces’ capital markets team advises Power Metal Resources plc in a strategic financing deal securing £2 million with plans for a uranium-focused joint venture

Power Metal Resources, a prominent exploration company, has secured a £2 million investment through a legally binding subscription agreement with ACAM LP. The investment will be made by way of a loan note, which includes attaching warrants, and will be used to cover expenses related to a previously cancelled uranium energy exploration IPO.

This financing is expected to pave the way for a strategic joint venture between Power Metal Resources and ACAM LP. The companies have entered an eight-week exclusivity period and signed a non-binding term sheet to form a uranium-focused joint venture. ACAM LP or an affiliate will potentially invest an initial £10 million into Power Metal Resources' Canadian subsidiary, Power Metal Resources Canada Inc.

Druces' Capital Markets team played a crucial role in advising Power Metal Resources throughout the transaction. Their expertise in natural resource transactions ensured the deal's smooth facilitation and the alignment of both parties' interests.

Mark Lamph, Senior Associate at Druces, highlighted the significance of this deal, stating, "This latest strategic financing deal and potential joint venture is a testament to the collaborative effort and strategic planning between Power Metal Resources and our team. We are thrilled to support their continued success and growth in the natural resources sector."

The partnership with ACAM LP is anticipated to drive significant advancements in Power Metal Resources' uranium exploration and development initiatives, leveraging the strong financial support to unlock new opportunities and enhance shareholder value.