Druces appoints Jack Dervyn as head of capital markets

Druces has appointed Jack Dervyn as its new Head of Capital Markets, marking a significant milestone in his career and reinforcing the firm’s dedication to excellence in corporate and capital markets advisory.

Jack joined Druces in 2019 and was promoted to Partner in 2022, quickly establishing himself as a pivotal figure within the Corporate and Commercial Team. His leadership and expertise have driven the firm’s success in advising small and mid-cap companies, NOMADs, brokers, and financial advisers across the Main Market, AIM, and Aquis.

Jack’s practice spans key areas, including:

Main Market Listings

AIM and Aquis IPOs

Secondary Fundraisings

Public M&A

Dual Listings

Reverse Takeovers

Reflecting on his new role, Jack expressed enthusiasm for expanding Druces' market presence: “I’m excited to lead the Capital Markets team. We have great relationships with our clients and a dedicated team ready to handle diverse transactions.”

Christopher Axford, Head of Corporate and Commercial, commended Jack’s promotion: “Jack’s leadership, technical expertise, and client focus have been instrumental to our growth. We’re confident in his ability to shape the future of our Capital Markets practice.”

Jack’s leadership will play a crucial role in expanding Druces’ influence in London markets, focusing on businesses with market capitalisations between £50m and £100m, and enhancing capabilities in complex cross-border transactions.