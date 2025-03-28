Druces advises Supersearch Plus on admission

Druces LLP has announced its role in advising Supersearch Plus Plc, a Hong Kong-based frozen seafood importer and wholesaler, on its successful admission to the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (AQSE Growth Market). The company’s entire issued share capital of 22,785,583 ordinary shares of 0.25p began trading on AQSE at 8 am (UK time) on 25 March 2025 under the ticker SUP and ISIN number GB00BV4DNS07.

Supersearch Plus operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, SuperSearch Capital (Hong Kong) Limited, and focuses on importing and wholesaling frozen seafood across Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. The company offers more than fifty frozen seafood products across seven key segments, including fish, lobster, tiger prawn, sea urchin, and other premium varieties.

Druces’ Corporate team has worked with Supersearch Plus for over five years, providing strategic legal advice and regulatory guidance throughout the admission and subscription process. Their expertise in capital markets transactions ensured that the company successfully navigated the complexities of the AQSE Growth Market’s requirements.

Christopher Axford, Head of Corporate and Partner at Druces, said, “We are delighted to have helped Supersearch in their latest step in their growth plan. Their listing will assist them in their ambitious plans to use new technology to deliver their core business strategy. We look forward to continuing working with them.”

Druces regularly advises companies on raising capital through public markets, with a strong track record in assisting clients with initial public offerings (IPOs), reverse takeovers, secondary fundraisings, and corporate governance matters. The successful admission of Supersearch Plus further establishes Druces as a trusted adviser in the capital markets sector.