Druces advises on major transaction

The transaction included the transfer of Saltwater Place, a premium 348-bed student accommodation property in Plymouth, known for its modern facilities and prime location near the University of Plymouth.

The legal team from Druces provided expertise across multiple disciplines, with corporate partners Christopher Axford and Claire Rigby, senior counsel David Jahoda, and solicitor Cheryl Michalik leading on corporate matters. Partner Richard Bailey and solicitor Zoe Decker handled construction aspects, while partner Adrian Footer and associate Lisa Cardy advised on real estate. Tax considerations were managed by partner Paul White.

Fraser Tart, Group Solicitor of The Pickstock Group, expressed appreciation for Druces’ support, saying "it is a delight to work with Druces on any of our deals. They are always proactive and find tailored solutions to any issues to best achieve the desired results for all parties."

Christopher Axford, Druces’ partner and Head of Corporate, reflected on the firm’s role in the transaction, stating "we are delighted to have advised The Pickstock Group on the successful sale of Concierge 12 Ltd to Veld Capital. This marks a key transaction for one of our longstanding clients who we have worked with for many years and with whom we look forward to working with again."

Saltwater Place is a well-established student accommodation development, offering high-quality living spaces with modern amenities such as communal study areas, social spaces, and on-site management services. Its strategic location makes it a sought-after residence for students at the University of Plymouth.

This transaction highlights Druces’ expertise in corporate, real estate, and construction matters, further strengthening its reputation for handling complex, high-value deals within the property and investment sectors.