Druces advised Kavango Resources on £3 million fundraising

The Druces’ team was led by Capital Markets Partner, Jack Dervyn, and included Senior Associate Mark Lamph and Associate Kajal Sachania. The accelerated bookbuild was well received by Kavango Resources' shareholders, providing a transparent and inclusive financing method.

Ben Turney, Chief Executive Officer at Kavango Resources, praised Druces' guidance, saying, “Once again, Druces has provided us with excellent guidance on an innovative financing method. The accelerated bookbuild was well received by our shareholders and enabled us to deliver a more transparent and inclusive offering. Jack and his team always respond quickly to our ideas and ensure we are able to reach solutions that meet our needs and work within the regulated environment we operate in."

Jack Dervyn commented on the collaboration, stating, “The team at Kavango are consistently delivering on fundraisings to assist with pushing forward the plans for the company. We’re excited to walk the path alongside them to see what the future holds.”