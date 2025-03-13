Driving instructor's appeal dismissed by tribunal

Background

The First-tier Tribunal General Regulatory Chamber recently dismissed an appeal brought by Jonathan James Bates against the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA). The case centred on the refusal of Bates' application for a second trainee driving instructor licence.

Case Details

Bates, who had never been on the Register of Approved Driving Instructors, was initially granted a licence under Section 129 of the Road Traffic Act 1988. This licence, valid from 20 November 2023 to 19 May 2024, was intended to allow him to gain practical experience necessary for his qualification as a driving instructor.

On 29 April 2024, Bates applied for a second licence. However, the DVSA considered refusing this application, citing Bates' failure to meet the conditions of his first licence. Specifically, the training objectives on his ADI 21AT training record form were not completed within the required timeframe.

Respondent's Position

The DVSA argued that the system of issuing licences is designed to provide a limited opportunity for applicants to gain practical experience while working towards registration. It is not intended to be a substitute for registration. Bates' failure to complete training objectives and his use of the trainee licence for income generation were key factors in the refusal.

Moreover, the DVSA noted that Bates had not booked a second attempt at the instructional ability test by the decision date, further justifying their decision.

Appellant's Arguments

Bates contended that he was committed to becoming a qualified driving instructor, citing his passion for teaching and the positive feedback from his students. He argued that the financial implications of the refusal would be severe, forcing him to give up his rented accommodation.

He also highlighted logistical challenges, such as the DVSA's cancellation of a scheduled test and his trainer's illness, which hindered his progress.

Tribunal's Decision

The Tribunal, presided over by Judge Findlay, concluded that there was insufficient evidence to overturn the DVSA's decision. The Tribunal noted that the refusal of a second licence did not prevent Bates from continuing his pursuit of qualification through other means, such as attending training courses or practising with an Approved Driving Instructor without receiving payment.

The Tribunal acknowledged Bates' dedication but ultimately found that the DVSA's decision was justified based on the evidence presented.

Implications

This case underscores the importance of meeting regulatory requirements and timelines in professional qualification processes. It also highlights the challenges faced by individuals seeking to enter regulated professions and the role of regulatory bodies in maintaining standards.

