DR Solicitors, a specialist healthcare law firm within Dow Schofield Watts’ Legal Division, has unveiled an innovative consultancy model aimed at empowering senior lawyers to bring their own clients and matters into the fold of an established legal framework. This initiative represents a noteworthy shift in DR’s operational strategy, moving beyond its traditional focus on healthcare to embrace a broader range of sectors and specialisms. The goal is to foster an environment where entrepreneurial lawyers can enjoy greater autonomy, flexibility, and control over their professional journeys.

Previously, the firm concentrated on delivery-only consultancy; however, this new approach allows consultants with their own established networks to retain and expand their client base without the usual burdens of managing a practice. Shru Morris, CEO of Dow Schofield Watts, commented on the change, saying “We are creating a structure where consultants can focus on what they do best - advising their clients - while we handle the back-office, compliance and operational support.”

Under this revamped model, professionals at DR Solicitors have the opportunity to choose whether to bring their own clients or work on matters sourced through the firm’s central team, all while avoiding pressures related to business development. This flexibility enables senior lawyers to tailor their careers to fit their strengths, allowing them to grow their practices while benefiting from the security and support of an established entity.

The consultancy model proposed by DR Solicitors provides an appealing alternative to traditional law firm setups, which typically impose long hours and demanding billing targets, often leaving fee-earners with little control over the value they produce. In contrast, the new framework allows consultants to retain a more substantial share of their billings, maintain crucial client relationships, and create personalised schedules—all within a secure, regulated environment bolstered by a recognized brand in the legal sector.

The appeal of this model is evident, as it continues to gain traction among senior lawyers, particularly those transitioning from larger City firms. DR Solicitors recently reported an impressive annual growth rate of more than 40 per cent among consultants, bringing their total to 26, with 85 per cent of these professionals migrating from Magic, Silver Circle, and top-tier law firms. Morris further noted, “We’re increasingly seeing senior lawyers make the move to consulting platforms, with the benefits becoming ever clearer. It’s why we must evolve the model to provide more options for those with established networks, setting DR Solicitors up for continued growth over the coming years.”