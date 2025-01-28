Dr Rinku Sengupta's appeal against GMC decision

Background of the case

The case of Dr Rinku Sengupta against the General Medical Council (GMC) revolved around the erasure of her name from the register of medical practitioners and subsequent appeals for restoration. The GMC had initially erased Dr Sengupta's name in 2010 due to findings of dishonesty and deficient professional performance. Over the years, she made multiple attempts to have her name restored, all of which were unsuccessful.

Initial proceedings and decisions

Dr Sengupta's first application for restoration was made in 2015, followed by another in 2018, both of which were refused by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal (MPT). The MPT had considered her professional performance and instances of dishonesty, concluding that her fitness to practice remained impaired. Despite acknowledging some progress, the MPT found significant concerns persisted.

Suspension decision

In 2021, Dr Sengupta filed a third application for restoration, which was also refused. The MPT then decided to suspend her right to make further restoration applications indefinitely, citing continued concerns about her insight into her dishonesty and her clinical performance. Dr Sengupta challenged this suspension decision, leading to a review by Linden J in 2023.

High Court review

Upon review, Linden J found procedural errors in the MPT's suspension decision, specifically the reliance on previously considered emails as evidence of dishonesty without giving Dr Sengupta an opportunity to address these issues. Consequently, the suspension decision was quashed, and the matter was remitted to a differently constituted MPT.

Remitted hearing and further appeal

The remitted hearing took place in late 2023, where the MPT again decided to suspend Dr Sengupta's right to apply for restoration. The Tribunal's decision was based on her lack of insight into her clinical deficiencies and the ongoing risk of dishonest behaviour. Dr Sengupta appealed this decision, arguing procedural irregularities and errors in the Tribunal's evaluation of evidence.

High Court's decision

The High Court, presided by Mr Justice Swift, found that the MPT had failed to adequately explain the inconsistencies in Dr Sengupta's submissions that led to concerns about her insight into dishonesty. This lack of reasoning constituted a serious procedural irregularity, warranting the quashing of the suspension decision.

Outcome and implications

Justice Swift decided not to remit the case back to the MPT for further consideration, citing the complications arising from the passage of time since the original restoration decision. Instead, the suspension order was quashed, allowing Dr Sengupta the opportunity to make a new restoration application in the future.

Conclusion

This case highlights the complexities involved in restoration applications and the importance of procedural fairness in disciplinary proceedings. It underscores the need for clear reasoning in tribunal decisions, particularly when they have significant professional implications.

