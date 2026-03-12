Workplace law firm Doyle Clayton has announced the appointment of Benedicte Perowne to lead its regulatory team, bringing nearly two decades of experience from her previous role as a partner with Osborne Clarke. Perowne is recognised for her expertise in advising firms and individuals on complex regulatory and investigation issues. Her ability to translate intricate regulatory matters into practical outcomes for boards will be invaluable to clients navigating today’s challenging landscape.

Benedicte’s regular areas of practice include governance arrangements, regulatory reporting, rule interpretation, enforcement actions, whistleblowing, and systems and controls, along with broader advisory roles related to AML and compliance. Her significant experience also extends to horizon scanning for regulatory developments and mitigating litigation risks in specific circumstances. At Doyle Clayton, she will particularly focus on individual misconduct cases, addressing issues of ‘non-financial misconduct’ such as bullying, harassment, and discrimination, and will operate from both London and Reading offices.

Tina Wisener, CEO at Doyle Clayton, expressed enthusiasm for Perowne's arrival, stating “We’re delighted to welcome Benedicte to Doyle Clayton. Her exceptional regulatory expertise together with her fantastic commercial insights will be fundamental in helping our clients navigate the constantly changing, complex regulatory environment, as we continue to strengthen our capabilities and ambitions in this area.”

In response, Benedicte noted “I’m thrilled to be joining Doyle Clayton at a time when regulatory scrutiny has become more integral than ever to how clients operate. The firm is packed full of brilliant lawyers and led by compassionate and responsible leaders, advising an incredible and busy client base. I’m looking forward to contributing to the continued success of the firm as we grow the practice, supporting existing and future clients with confident regulatory engagement.”

Doyle Clayton’s regulatory team provides guidance on a wide array of complex issues and has strong experience interacting with major regulatory bodies, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA). Their expertise spans several industry sectors such as insurance, sports, law, accountancy, banking, and education, catering to both UK and international clients.