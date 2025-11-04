Doyle Clayton, a prominent workplace law firm, has announced the continued expansion of its Bristol office with the appointment of Alison Cameron and Siobhan Fitzgerald as partners. Both lawyers bring over 20 years of experience in employment law, enhancing the firm's ability to support a diverse array of corporate clients.

Alison Cameron joins Doyle Clayton from TLT LLP, where she honed her skills in advising corporate clients on various employment and workplace issues. With her significant expertise in reorganisations, TUPE transfers, sensitive disputes, and tribunal litigation related to discrimination and equal pay, she aims to provide exceptional client service in highly intricate cases. “I couldn’t be joining Doyle Clayton at a more exciting time. I’ve been so impressed with what Harry and Anne-Marie have achieved in the region in such a short space of time and this really speaks to the firm’s commitment to clients, its people and its entrepreneurial and collaborative culture. Working closely with Siobhan again means together, we can hit the ground running and start contributing to the firm’s success,” Alison expressed.

Siobhan Fitzgerald, also a former partner at TLT LLP, comes from UK Research and Innovation, where she served as Head of Employment, Litigation and Regulatory. In addition to her role at Doyle Clayton, she is a part-time employment judge, bringing a wealth of knowledge in complex discrimination cases, whistleblowing, and industrial relations. “Alison and Siobhan's appointments reflect Doyle Clayton's growth and ambition as we invest in building one of the most dynamic workplace practices in the region," stated Harry Parker, co-head of the Bristol office. He continued, "Our plan was always to build a first-class leadership team here in Bristol. Both these highly respected and talented lawyers bring exceptional legal expertise and strategic commercial insight in advising senior clients and international businesses on complex workplace issues – particularly as more clients seek to navigate the changing landscape of the Employment Rights Bill.”

Doyle Clayton opened its Bristol office in December 2024 and has quickly established a solid presence in the region. Co-headed by Harry Parker and Anne-Marie Boyle, the team is well-equipped to support national and international clients in various sectors, including financial services, technology, and property. With a comprehensive approach addressing the employment life cycle from recruitment to exit, the firm is poised for continued growth and success.