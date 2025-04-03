Downing Street hosts vital talks on safety

In an important move to address the rising concerns about adolescent safety, Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened a meeting at Downing Street with the creators of the Netflix series Adolescence, along with various charities and young people. This dialogue centred on the pressing issues highlighted in the show, emphasising the need for effective strategies to protect children from hate and misogyny in today's society.

Joining the Prime Minister were Adolescence co-writer Jack Thorne and producer Jo Johnson, who explored the challenges faced by young people and their parents. The meeting also focused on collaborating with the Government to provide the necessary tools and support that encourage healthy relationships among adolescents. As part of this initiative, the Prime Minister announced that the series would be made available for free viewing in all secondary schools via the Into Film+ streaming service. This effort aims to facilitate discussions about the impact of misogyny and the dangers of online radicalisation within the school environment.

Starmer articulated the emotional resonance the series holds for him as a parent, stating, “As a father, watching this show with my teenage son and daughter, I can tell you - it hit home hard.” He expressed the importance of encouraging open conversations about how young people communicate today, adding that it is vital to support them in navigating contemporary challenges, particularly against malign influences. He acknowledged, “This isn’t a challenge politicians can simply legislate for,” emphasizing that true change can only come through listening to young people's experiences.

The meeting included representations from charities such as the NSPCC and Movember, with young voices being integral to the discussion. They shared their experiences, highlighting the necessity for a deeper understanding of online dangers that many adolescents face. The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of creating a safe and supportive environment for children, citing his past experiences in the legal system which have allowed him to witness firsthand the destruction caused by misogyny and violence.

Jack Thorne remarked, “We made this show to provoke a conversation. We wanted to pose the question - how do we help stop this growing crisis,” underscoring the show's aim to inspire dialogue among young viewers. Netflix UK Content VP Anne Mensah added, “Adolescence has captured the national mood, sparking important conversations and helping articulate the pressures young people and parents face in today’s society.”

The Government remains committed to enhancing protections for children, notably through the Online Safety Act, which aims to address harmful online content directly impacting young people's development. As Maria Neophytou, NSPCC's Director of Strategy & Knowledge, stated, “The online world is being polluted by harmful and misogynistic content which is having a direct impact on the development of young people’s thinking and behaviours.”

Crucial measures are being enacted to ensure tech companies prioritise children's safety, with new regulations set to enforce age-appropriate online experiences. As the Government reviews statutory guidance on relationships, sex and health education, it takes a comprehensive approach to safeguarding young people. The initiative at Downing Street represents a vital step in creating a society where children can thrive in safe and nurturing environments free from the harmful influences of hatred and misogyny.