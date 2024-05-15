Double-Digit growth and national recognition for Leeds firm

Recognised for its exceptional workplace culture and performance, Clarion continues to excel in corporate, real estate, and private wealth sectors, strengthening its national and international presence.

In a testament to its exceptional performance and thriving workplace culture, Leeds-based law firm Clarion announces remarkable double-digit growth, solidifying its position as a leading player in the legal sector.

Named as the only law firm among The Times' '10 Best Big' companies to work for in the UK, Clarion reports a turnover exceeding £30 million for the 2022/2023 financial year. This achievement marks the firm's ninth consecutive year of double-digit growth, representing a remarkable 112% increase over the past five years.

Celebrating its recent successes, Clarion's corporate practice stands out with a notable 23% growth, fuelled by a surge in both international and national investments. The firm's corporate team spearheaded 55 deals, including acquisitions by prominent entities such as logistics operator Expert Distribution and international manufacturer Autajon Group.

The Real Estate team achieved impressive growth of 21%, propelled by significant development projects across the region. Additionally, the Private Wealth team experienced remarkable growth of 24%, reinforcing its status as one of Yorkshire's largest private client teams and extending its expertise nationwide.

With a growing national portfolio encompassing renowned brands like Persimmon Homes Limited and ASICS UK Limited, Clarion continues to expand its international footprint, now serving clients in 75 countries worldwide.

Roger Hutton, Joint Managing Partner at Clarion, attributes the firm's success to the dedication and expertise of its team, emphasising their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to client satisfaction. As Leeds solidifies its position as a major legal hub, Clarion looks forward to attracting top-tier talent and furthering its growth trajectory.

As Clarion sets its sights on the future, Hutton expresses optimism about sustaining momentum and driving continued growth in the coming years. With a strong foundation and a focus on building strategic partnerships, Clarion remains poised to achieve even greater success and make a lasting impact in the legal industry.