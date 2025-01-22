Doctor's appeal dismissed over dishonesty claims

Overview

The High Court has dismissed the appeal of Dr Ahmed Kamel Abdulhamid against the decision of the Medical Practitioner's Tribunal (MPT) to erase him from the medical register. The tribunal had found that Dr Abdulhamid had made dishonest representations regarding his medical experience in job applications and interviews.

Background

Dr Abdulhamid, who was unrepresented, did not attend the hearing of his appeal. He had been informed of the hearing date but had unsuccessfully applied for a remote hearing, citing difficulties in obtaining a visa and the expense of travelling from Iraq to the UK. The court noted that he failed to provide evidence to support these claims or to engage legal representation in the UK.

Tribunal Findings

The MPT's decision was based on findings that Dr Abdulhamid had misrepresented his job titles and experience in urology in applications to King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. The tribunal found that he had falsely claimed to have worked as a 'clinical fellow urology' at Medway Maritime Hospital and Broomfield Hospital, and had misrepresented his experience during a meeting in February 2021.

Procedural History

Dr Abdulhamid had attended parts of the tribunal hearing remotely but did not participate in key stages, including the impairment and sanction hearings. The tribunal found that he showed no meaningful insight or evidence of remediation and determined that his fitness to practise was impaired.

High Court Decision

Mr Justice Saini, presiding over the appeal, noted that Dr Abdulhamid's grounds of appeal were unclear and amounted to a disagreement with the tribunal's findings rather than identifying any legal error. The court considered the appeal on its merits despite the appellant's absence and concluded that the MPT's decision was sound.

Proceeding in Absence

The court upheld the tribunal's decision to proceed in Dr Abdulhamid's absence, noting that he had not provided evidence to support his claims of unavailability and had not engaged meaningfully with the process. The tribunal had made reasonable adjustments to accommodate him, including offering remote attendance options.

Factual Findings and Sanction

The court found that the tribunal's factual findings were well-supported by evidence and that the decision to erase Dr Abdulhamid from the register was justified given the seriousness of his dishonesty. The tribunal had followed its guidance on sanctions, noting the persistent and deliberate nature of the dishonesty and the lack of insight or remediation.

Conclusion

The High Court dismissed the appeal, concluding that the tribunal's decision was appropriate and necessary to uphold the public interest and maintain trust in the medical profession.

