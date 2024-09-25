DMH Stallard ‘thrilled’ with new solicitor success

The newly qualified solicitors—Claire Baker, Charlotte Bourne, Katherine Deadman, Poppy Kite, Georgie Swift, and Harriet Smith—will continue their careers at DMH Stallard in various departments, ranging from real estate dispute resolution to family law and commercial law.

Cassie Thompson, Senior HR Advisor at DMH Stallard, expressed her pride, saying, "I’m so pleased we are retaining this fantastic group of trainees as newly qualifieds this year. I’m sure they have bright futures ahead."

Rebecca Thornley-Gibson, partner in the employment team and training principal, congratulated the qualifiers: "After two years of hard work, commitment, and intensive training, I am thrilled that our 2024 qualifiers are continuing their legal journey with DMH Stallard."

In addition to those qualifying via the traditional LPC route, DMH Stallard also welcomed three paralegals as newly qualified solicitors through the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) route: Amber Monaghan in Corporate, Lydia Goodman in Employment, and Eva Sharp in Banking.

Cassie Thompson also praised the firm's SQE pilot scheme, noting, "We are also delighted to see the success of our SQE qualifiers and wish them all the best in their qualified careers."

The firm is also dedicated to fostering the career growth of its support staff, with plans to introduce more apprentices following the success of Regan Shaw, who completed the CICM Level 2 Apprenticeship in Credit Control and will progress to Level 3 in the coming year.

DMH Stallard's commitment to developing talent at all levels demonstrates its dedication to employee progression and professional growth across the firm.