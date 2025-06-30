DMH Stallard has welcomed Jeff Elway as a new Partner in their London corporate team. Previously with Gowling WLG, Jeff brings a wealth of experience in equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, as well as equity investments in private companies. His extensive corporate practice allows him to advise both public and private entities on complex transactions, particularly those that comply with the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers.

In recent months, Jeff played a pivotal role in significant corporate transactions, including representing Zzoomm Group in its merger with FullFibre. He also acted for Zeus Capital as the financial adviser on MIH East Holdings' £70.4 million recommended cash takeover of The International Stock Exchange Group Limited. His expertise extends to advising Edmond de Rothschild Equity Strategies IV SLP on its co-investment in Aegros Bidco for a £349.7 million takeover of AIM-listed Alliance Pharma plc, and OAK Securities on a Placing and WRAP Offer which raised £7.35 million for AIM-listed Oxford BioDynamics plc, a company focused on biotechnology.

The appointment is part of a broader strategic move by DMH Stallard to bolster its corporate capabilities. Chris Simmons, Partner and Group Head Corporate London at DMH Stallard, expressed enthusiasm about Jeff's arrival, stating “Jeff’s specialist knowledge and judgement in corporate transactions make him a fantastic addition to our team. His experience across multiple industries will be invaluable to our clients, and we are delighted to welcome him to our London team."

Jeff's appointment marks the sixth Partner hire for DMH Stallard in 2025, demonstrating the firm’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its prestigious London corporate practice. Expressing his excitement about joining the firm, Jeff said “I am excited to join DMH Stallard and work alongside an exceptionally talented team of corporate lawyers. The firm has a strong and growing reputation in London, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success."